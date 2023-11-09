× Expand IMAX, Marvel, Disney. The Marvels are coming to IMAX, and you can experience it first with a special screening one-day early. See The Marvels in IMAX starting November 9th!

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne

Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

November 9th at 7:00 PM

November 10th – November 12th at 5:00 PM & 7:00 PM

November 14th – November 15th at 7:00 PM

November 16th at 6:00 PM