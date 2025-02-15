Massage & Holding for Couples: The Basics for a Great Massage

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

At this special Valentine's weekend hands-on class, you and your partner will learn the basic techniques of therapeutic holding and massage to encourage togetherness, relaxation, and healing.

Taught by husband and wife duo, Jennifer Maklan, LMT and Eric Maklan, LMT, Rolfer® you'll learn all the basics for a great partner massage. Sign up with your partner and get ready to have fun. The class will include a lot of demonstration and hands-on activities to awaken your touch perception. You’ll receive feedback from Eric and Jennifer as you both give and receive. Please wear loose-fitting comfortable clothing.

Class goals:

Review the basics of consent and respect

Understand how touch and contact create space for healing

Try simple massage moves for the shoulders, neck, back, feet, and belly

Get familiar with ways to support the body with pillows

Please bring a pillow, everything else will be provided.

Please note: Tickets are for two people.

About the teacher:

Eric Maklan, LMT, Rolfer® is a Certified Rolfer and the owner of Chattanooga Bodyworks. He aims to bring the highest level manual therapy to every body. With a PhD studies in molecular, cell, and developmental biology, Eric offers a unique perspective — a background in science and a broad understanding in anatomy and physiology. Not only that, Eric has the experiential data of knowing how Rolfing changed his own life personally. Eric trained in Swedish and deep-tissue massage at the Midline School of Integrative Bodywork, and then trained in Structural Integration at the Dr. Ida Rolf Institute. He holds certificates in the treatment of common injury, neural and visceral mobilization. His specialties are in Rolfing Structural Integration and working with clientele who have not benefited from traditional approaches. When he’s not working with clients, he’s consistently engaging in continuing education to deepen his knowledge and understanding of human physicality and integration. He also volunteers his time regularly at the Isha Institute’s Rejuvenation Center, providing body therapy for health and wellness.

Jennifer Maklan, LMT helps perimenopausal women with joint pain, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and moodiness. She provides lifestyle education as well as Ayurvedic massage and body therapies to balance the body and mind. Jennifer completed the Svastha Ācarya Program at ĀYU Academy and the Samudra Āyurvedic Physicians Program, two of the leading schools for classical Ayurveda in the U.S. She sees clients in downtown Chattanooga, TN as well as online. Visit www.PerimenopauseMassageAyurveda.com to learn more.