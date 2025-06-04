Master Copy Portrait Workshop- Rembrandt’s Self Portrait at 34

× Expand Rembrant Rembrant

You will learn the magic of painting in multiple layers in a step-by-step process that achieves consistently great results. Using the underpainting method of verdaccio, (a monochromatic grisaille using shades of green and earth tones) you will establish the tonal values and develop the foundation of the portrait. As you move forward, you will learn the techniques of glazing and scumbling to achieve luminous skin tones. Emphasis will be on capturing dramatic chiaroscuro, bold impasto, and subtle color transitions to create a rich, nuanced portrait. Students will be working from a high quality reproduction of Rembrandt’s painting. All levels are welcome.