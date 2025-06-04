Master Copy Portrait Workshop- Rembrandt’s Self Portrait at 34

to

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

You will learn the magic of painting in multiple layers in a step-by-step process that achieves consistently great results. Using the underpainting method of verdaccio, (a monochromatic grisaille using shades of green and earth tones) you will establish the tonal values and develop the foundation of the portrait. As you move forward, you will learn the techniques of glazing and scumbling to achieve luminous skin tones. Emphasis will be on capturing dramatic chiaroscuro, bold impasto, and subtle color transitions to create a rich, nuanced portrait. Students will be working from a high quality reproduction of Rembrandt’s painting. All levels are welcome.

Info

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions
4232662712
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Master Copy Portrait Workshop- Rembrandt’s Self Portrait at 34 - 2025-06-04 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Master Copy Portrait Workshop- Rembrandt’s Self Portrait at 34 - 2025-06-04 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Master Copy Portrait Workshop- Rembrandt’s Self Portrait at 34 - 2025-06-04 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Master Copy Portrait Workshop- Rembrandt’s Self Portrait at 34 - 2025-06-04 17:30:00 ical