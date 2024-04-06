MASTERING CANVA PRO: TIPS AND TRICKS FOR THE CANVA PRO USER - IN-PERSON

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Canva! Everyone's been talking about using it to change your marketing, designing, educational, personal events and more.

But what about Canva Pro? A lot of people want to dive deeper into Canva and really see what they can do with it. This class will go over keyboard shortcuts, templates and other ways to lookout for making sure you deliver the best designs.

Please bring your own computer. Participants will need Canva Pro to participate in this class.

About the instructor:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - MASTERING CANVA PRO: TIPS AND TRICKS FOR THE CANVA PRO USER - IN-PERSON - 2024-04-06 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MASTERING CANVA PRO: TIPS AND TRICKS FOR THE CANVA PRO USER - IN-PERSON - 2024-04-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MASTERING CANVA PRO: TIPS AND TRICKS FOR THE CANVA PRO USER - IN-PERSON - 2024-04-06 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MASTERING CANVA PRO: TIPS AND TRICKS FOR THE CANVA PRO USER - IN-PERSON - 2024-04-06 15:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Dining Out & About Town

Calendar Of Events

Monday

April 1, 2024

Tuesday

April 2, 2024

Wednesday

April 3, 2024

Thursday

April 4, 2024

Friday

April 5, 2024

Saturday

April 6, 2024

Sunday

April 7, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours