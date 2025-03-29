Mastering Canva Pro: Tips and Tricks for The Canva Pro User

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Canva! Everyone's been talking about using it to change your marketing, designing, educational, personal events and more.

But what about Canva Pro? A lot of people want to dive deeper into Canva and really see what they can do with it. This class will go over keyboard shortcuts, templates and other ways to lookout for making sure you deliver the best designs.

Please bring your own computer. Participants will need Canva Pro to participate in this class.

About the instructor:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE.