McKamey Animal Center Adoption Drive at Crown Subaru

Crown Subaru Subaru Loves Pets, Crown Subaru Pet Adoption Event Saturday, October 19

Crown Subaru has partnered with McKamey Animal Center (MAC) to host an adoption event on Saturday, October 19, as part of Subaru Loves Pets month. Crown Subaru will be covering the adoption fees and providing adoption care kits for 30 new pet owners.

Over 30 MAC animals will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Crown Subaru Dealership located at 7700 Lee Highway in Chattanooga. Adoptions will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, and all of the animals available for adoption on Saturday will be able to go home with their new families directly from the dealership.

Please note that city licenses, leashes, collars, and carriers are not included in this special. All dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, microchipped, given parasite prevention, and will have received age-appropriate vaccinations before leaving the event with their new owner.

For more information about MAC’s adoption process, please visit www.mckameyanimalcenter.org. In the days leading up to the event, MAC will feature some of the available pets on their Facebook page and encourages potential adopters to follow along. Any additional questions can be directed to the Adoptions Team by calling (423) 305-6500×4 or by emailing hello@mckameyanimalcenter.org.