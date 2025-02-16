McKee Southern 6 Trail Race

× Expand Staff Photographer McKee Southern 6 Race

Register today for the 16th annual trail race at Southern Adventist University, a collaboration between the university’s Outdoor Adventure Program and McKee Foods Corporation. The race will take place on Sunday, February 16, beginning at 1 p.m. in front of Hickman Science Center on Southern’s campus. The 6K race is open to the public with a registration fee of $40 for adults and $14 for individuals age 18 and younger. For start times and other race information, visit southern.edu/mckeesouthern6.