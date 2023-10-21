Meacham Writers’ Workshop UTC Alumni Reading



ArtsBuild 301 E. 11th Street, Suite 300, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

On Saturday, Oct. 21, a Meacham Writers’ Workshop UTC Alumni Reading—with conversation and Q&A to follow—will take place from 1-3 p.m. at ArtsBuild (301 E. 11th St. in Chattanooga). Light refreshments will be provided.

The program, which is free and open to the public, is co-sponsored by SoLit (previously known as Southern Lit Alliance).

The five UTC alums participating in the event are:

• George Conley Jr. (1984 and 2010), a poet whose poems have appeared in the Sequoya Review and Black Magnolias Literary Journal.

• Rebecca Cook (1998 and 2001), publisher of the novel “Click” and two books of poetry, “I Will Not Give Over” and “The Terrible Baby.”

• Rachel Crumble (1980), author of the “Sister Sorrow” poetry collection and a finalist for Writer’s Relief’s Peter K. Hixson Memorial Award.

• Jude Keef (2023), a writer of lyric essays and a May 2023 UTC graduate. His creative nonfiction essay, “Fragments,” won first place in the 2023 Southern Literary Festival Undergraduate Writing Contest.

• Gwen Mullins (1996), whose story, “Violent Devotion,” was selected by series editor Otto Penzler and guest editor Sara Paretsky for inclusion in “The Best Mystery Stories of the Year 2022.”

