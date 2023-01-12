× Expand KMC GA FB Event Banner size Chatt Jan 2023 - 1 Event in Chattanooga

SPECIAL EVENT

Meditation and The Power to Be Happy

with Gen Lhadron

Thursday, January 12 | 6:30 to 7:45 pm

Each of us has access to an endless supply of peace and happiness within our own minds. Buddhist teachings present many meditation and positive thinking techniques we can use to connect with this potential for happiness within ourselves. During this talk, we will explore how we can begin to use the practices of meditation and mindfulness to live with greater joy and purpose.

Gen Lhadron is an American Buddhist nun who since 2001 has been a student of Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso and practicing Kadampa Buddhism. Gen Lhadron’s sincere teachings are presented with humor and practical examples that make them accessible to everyone. Through her kindness and enthusiasm for meditation practice, she provides an inspiring example of a modern Buddhist practitioner for our society.