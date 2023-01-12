Meditation and The Power to Be Happy

to

Victorian Garden 6918 Shallowford Road, STE 126 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

SPECIAL EVENT

Meditation and The Power to Be Happy

with Gen Lhadron

Thursday, January 12 | 6:30 to 7:45 pm

Each of us has access to an endless supply of peace and happiness within our own minds. Buddhist teachings present many meditation and positive thinking techniques we can use to connect with this potential for happiness within ourselves. During this talk, we will explore how we can begin to use the practices of meditation and mindfulness to live with greater joy and purpose.

Gen Lhadron is an American Buddhist nun who since 2001 has been a student of Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso and practicing Kadampa Buddhism. Gen Lhadron’s sincere teachings are presented with humor and practical examples that make them accessible to everyone. Through her kindness and enthusiasm for meditation practice, she provides an inspiring example of a modern Buddhist practitioner for our society.

Info

Victorian Garden 6918 Shallowford Road, STE 126 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Health & Wellness
19085463264
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Meditation and The Power to Be Happy - 2023-01-12 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Meditation and The Power to Be Happy - 2023-01-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Meditation and The Power to Be Happy - 2023-01-12 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Meditation and The Power to Be Happy - 2023-01-12 18:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

January 6, 2023

Saturday

January 7, 2023

Sunday

January 8, 2023

Monday

January 9, 2023

Tuesday

January 10, 2023

Wednesday

January 11, 2023

Thursday

January 12, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours