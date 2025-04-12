“Meditations and Alleluias” Wind Symphony Concert at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to “Meditations and Alleluias,” a concert by the Wind Symphony on Saturday, April 12, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on the university campus. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

