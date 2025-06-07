Meet the Artist with Daniel Lai
River Gallery 400 E. 2nd St. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
River Gallery
"Joyful Meditation" and "Together We Rise" by Daniel Lai
Join us on Saturday, June 7th, from 12-2pm for an artist talk with June exhibiting artist, Daniel Lai!
Learn about Daniel's process and how he creates these incredible mixed-media wall sculptures using donated books!
This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning