Meet the EPB Energy Pros at Elder’s Ace

× Expand EPB EPB Energy Pro completes a Home Energy Checkup at a customer's home.

EPB Energy Pros will be on-site at Elder’s Ace Hardware Highway 58 location on Saturday, October 25. EPB Energy Pros will be available to answer customer questions about lowering home energy usage. Customers may also sign up for free EPB Home Energy Checkup. Customers who complete a Home Energy Checkup will receive free Energy Savings Starter Kits from TVA valued at $45, including:

A $15 gift card to any Elder’s Ace Hardware

An advanced, energy-saving power strip

A door sweep

An LED nightlight

A faucet aerator and showerhead

Elder’s Ace will give away free pie pumpkins to the first 100 families. Ace will also provide hot dogs, s’mores and snacks while they last. Monthly offers on battery-powered equipment and other items will be available.

When: Saturday, October 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Highway 58 - Elder's Ace Hardware, 4921 Highway 58, Chattanooga, TN 37416.