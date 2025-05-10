MEHP Carnival of Dreams

Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 12–3 PM

Mini-parade kickoff at 11:45 AM at MEHP School Building (700 S Hawthorne St)

Join us for the first-ever Community Carnival of Dreams hosted by Montessori Elementary at Highland Park (MEHP)! Held at the BlueCross BlueShield Healthy Place Park on the MEHP campus, this free, family-friendly event is packed with games, food, live entertainment, and more.