MEHP Carnival of Dreams
Montessori Elementary Highland Park 700 S Hawthorne St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 12–3 PM
Mini-parade kickoff at 11:45 AM at MEHP School Building (700 S Hawthorne St)
Join us for the first-ever Community Carnival of Dreams hosted by Montessori Elementary at Highland Park (MEHP)! Held at the BlueCross BlueShield Healthy Place Park on the MEHP campus, this free, family-friendly event is packed with games, food, live entertainment, and more.
