Menstrual Cycle Synching: Spring Energy

Curious how you can use natural cycles to improve your energy and unleash your creativity?

We’ll dive into the energetics of the cycle, connecting it to moon phases, archetypes, and the seasons to understand how each phase supports us. Through this journey, you’ll create your own cycle chart, gaining insight into rhythms unique to you. We will discuss foods, practices, and tools to support yourself during winter. Join us to honor your inner winter and discover insights that bring warmth, wisdom, and self-care to this cozy season.

About the instructor:

Dr. Kat Hamblin is a doctor of physical therapy who has the joy of owning pelvic floor therapy clinic, Grounded PT. She is passionate about educating, supporting, and guiding women to connect more deeply to their bodies. She believes women have not had access to the education and knowledge they so deserve in order to make empowered decisions for themselves. She also incorporates energy healing into her work as she believes this region is the foundation for our sense of home and the fire of our creativity. Outside of PT, she loves nature and any kind of crafting.