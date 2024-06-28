"Meredith Willson's The Music Man"

What? Meredith Willson’s classic musical comedy “The Music Man”

When? June 28, 29, July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, and 20 at 8 pm. Box office opens at 6 pm for those who wish to place lawn chairs early.

Where? Signal Mountain Playhouse Amphitheater on the corner of Rolling Way and James Boulevard, off Highway 127 N (Ridgeway Avenue) - follow signs!

Who? The cast features Chattanooga area performers and stars Andrew Parker & Claire Curtis. Sherry Landrum directs and she is supported by Christine Hassevoort as Music Director, Lindsay Fussell as choreographer, Nick Hartline as Orchestra Conductor, and Reed Allison as rehearsal accompianist.

How? Tickets are available at the door for $5 for children 12 and under and $15 for all others beginning at 6:00 each performance evening. Cash, checks, or Venmo (on site only). Chairs may be placed onsite after ticket purchase. The number of available amphitheater seats is dependent upon the method of chair placement. Please be aware that chairs may be scooted closer to the center aisle in order to accommodate more patrons.

Why? “The Music Man” promises a great evening under the stars with professional grade actors, directors, sound, lights, and fabulous orchestra. Extras: Parking around Town Hall; Handicapped parking available on Playhouse grounds. Remove orange cones, drive through, replace cones, and proceed onto grounds. Pizza, popcorn, candy, and drinks are available onsite. Portable facilities are also available including a handicapped accessible toilet as well as sinks.

What to Bring? A lawn or camp chair, insect repellent, & a flashlight are recommended.

Questions? Email signalmountainplayhouse@gmail.com, call (423)763-7219, or message us on Facebook.