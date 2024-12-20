Merry Mountain Christmas
Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charlie Stone
Singing at the Christmas tree at Walden's Ridge Civic League Merry Mountain Christmas
Old fashioned family Christmas celebration featuring a bonfire, hay rides, lights & live music, Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus, gingerbread house contest, kids crafts, s'mores, food & drink, and carols by candlelight. Free admission; tickets required for hay rides to see larger-than-life-sized holiday characters and for food purchases.
