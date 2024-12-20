× Expand Charlie Stone Singing at the Christmas tree at Walden's Ridge Civic League Merry Mountain Christmas

Old fashioned family Christmas celebration featuring a bonfire, hay rides, lights & live music, Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus, gingerbread house contest, kids crafts, s'mores, food & drink, and carols by candlelight. Free admission; tickets required for hay rides to see larger-than-life-sized holiday characters and for food purchases.