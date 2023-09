× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera After selling out in 2022, Handel's Messiah is back!

After selling out in 2022, Handel's Messiah is back! Experience the profound beauty and resounding choral harmonies of this cherished seasonal treasure in the historic First Presbyterian Church. This evocative selection of movements perfectly captures the essence of Handel’s masterpiece, including the world-famous Hallelujah Chorus.