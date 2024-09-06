Metamorphosis: Artwork Exhibition at ClearStory Arts

× Expand ClearStory Arts Metamorphosis (1600 x 900 px) - 1 Metamorphosis

ClearStory Arts is excited to announce our next gallery show, Metamorphosis. This art show will focus on themes of transition and flow, keeping in mind the butterfly, as we all find ourselves in states of change.

Join us on September 6 from 6-8pm for the opening reception, or come by September 28 for the final closing. During the month of September, just reach out to our staff to view the gallery show on your own time.

We look forward to having you!