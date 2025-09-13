× Expand Jack Brantley Lightfoot Metro Chattanooga Record Show

Music vendors from around the southeast will be at the Colonnade in Ringgold, GA on Saturday, September 13, 2025, attending the Metro Chattanooga Record Show. This will be our last record show of the 2025 season. Dates TBD'd for 2026 record shows, so stay tuned! Early admission is $10.00 at 9:30 AM. Regular admission is $3.00 at 10:30 AM. Bring a friend!