Metro Chattanooga Record Show
to
The Colonnade Center 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, Georgia
×
Jack Brantley Lightfoot
Metro Chattanooga Record Show
Music vendors from around the southeast will be at the Colonnade in Ringgold, GA on Saturday, September 13, 2025, attending the Metro Chattanooga Record Show. This will be our last record show of the 2025 season. Dates TBD'd for 2026 record shows, so stay tuned! Early admission is $10.00 at 9:30 AM. Regular admission is $3.00 at 10:30 AM. Bring a friend!
Info
The Colonnade Center 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, Georgia
Markets