MGHC: Your Garden in the Fall

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, August 17 at 10:00 a.m., with “Your Garden in the Fall” presented by a panel of four Master Gardeners. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place at the UT/TSU Hamilton County Extension Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. Advance registration is requested at: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-your-garden-in-the-fall/

MGHC President Shirley Stewart, comments, “Join us this month to hear from a panel of Master Gardener experts about the necessary activities important for managing your garden as it shuts down for the winter. Each panel member will provide helpful information about the tasks and techniques to protect your garden over the winter and prepare it for spring planting. They will also field your questions about fall gardening.”

The panel includes:

• Debbie Bauder – planting fall bulbs and multiplying perennials by dividing

• Sandy Lusk – handling your fall leaves, especially “the joy of leaving the leaves on the ground.”

• Holly Marland – layering different mulches in beds to prepare for spring plants

• Diane Moore – protecting the soil for winter