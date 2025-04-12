MGHC: "Master Your Garden" Expo

× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Master Your Garden Expo

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, present their annual “Master Your Garden” Expo on Saturday, April 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Camp Jordan Arena (323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN). Admission is $10 and is good for both days. Children 12 and under are free. Free parking is available. Proceeds from the Expo benefit MGHC’s scholarships and community garden programs. For more information, go to: http://mghc.org/garden-expo/.

Focusing on gardening and the outdoors, MGHC’s “Master Your Garden” Expo brings together a wide-ranging array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, browsers, and children.

Events throughout the 2-day the “Master Your Garden” Expo include:

• Talks presented by local and out-of-town experts:

Saturday: Growing Daylilies; Caring for Bonsai; Growing Roses Successfully;

Growing Pawpaws for Fruit; Taking Care of Your Trees; Preserving Foods the Safe Way; Spring Wildflowers of the TN Valley; Tennessee Smart Yards.

Sunday: Pruning; 101; Low-Maintenance Landscaping with Native Plants; Kids in the Garden; Chickadees and Other Birds in Your Bluebird House; Why Lavender?; What To Do In a Place Where Nothing Grows.

• On-going Live Demos: Backyard Chickens, Bluebird Nest Boxes, Bugs & Insects, Bonsai Care, Composting, Grow Buckets, Invasive Vines, Magical Monarchs, Mulching Materials, Rain Barrels, Raised Beds, Vegetable Gardening Q&A

• Vendors & Exhibitors: live plants (annuals, perennials, natives, herbs, vegetables, shrubs, trees, hanging baskets); gardening tools and supplies; landscaping materials; plus hand-crafted foods, nature-related items, hand-made crafts, and yard art.

• Bonsai Exhibit: Sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Bonsai Society; Displaying rare specimens of this art form.

• Children’s Area (ages 2 to 12): Budding gardeners can engage in hands-on, gardening-related activities with a fun project to take home.

• Magical Monarch Scavenger Hunt: New this year for kids and adults!

• Master Gardener Q & A Table: “We Teach You How!” Master Gardeners provide expert advice on maintaining an attractive, eco-friendly, and productive garden.