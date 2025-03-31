Mia Chung Concert

× Expand Contributed Mia Chung, DMA

Harvard professor Mia Chung is a concert pianist, educator, writer, and spokesperson for music. Over the past several decades, she has performed and spoken extensively on stage, on air, and online to engage listeners from around the world. Her hope is to draw people’s imaginations to music’s transformative power and to bring it back to the center of public life. Individual tickets are available for this performance which is part of a larger event, the two-day Illuminate Arts and Faith Conference (southern.edu/illuminate).