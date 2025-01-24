Miami University Men's Glee Club concert

× Expand Miami University Miami University Men's Glee Club

The Miami University (OH) Men’s Glee Club will present a free concert at Second Presbyterian Church, 700 Pine Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402 at 6:30PM on Friday January 24th. Founded in 1907, the men’s Chorus will be joined by the UTC Men’s Chorus, which was founded 7 years later and is currently directed by Darrin Hassevoort. Dr. Jeremy Jones is the Director of Choral Activities at Miami University and the principal conductor of the Men’s Glee Club.