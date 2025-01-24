Miami University Men's Glee Club concert
Second Presbyterian Church 700 Pine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Miami University
Miami University Men's Glee Club
The Miami University (OH) Men’s Glee Club will present a free concert at Second Presbyterian Church, 700 Pine Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402 at 6:30PM on Friday January 24th. Founded in 1907, the men’s Chorus will be joined by the UTC Men’s Chorus, which was founded 7 years later and is currently directed by Darrin Hassevoort. Dr. Jeremy Jones is the Director of Choral Activities at Miami University and the principal conductor of the Men’s Glee Club.