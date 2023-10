× Expand Contributed Michael Hasel, PhD

The community is invited to “Destruction in the Gate: New Excavations at Tel Hazor, Israel” presented by Southern Adventist University’s Professor Michael G. Hasel, PhD, director of the Institute of Archaeology and curator of the Lynn H. Wood Archaeological Museum, on Monday, November 6, at 7 p.m. in Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on Southern’s campus. The free lecture will also be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, call 423.236.2030.