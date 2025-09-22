Michael Hasel to Present Archaeological Lecture

× Expand Contributed Michael Hasel, PhD

The School of Religion at Southern Adventist University invites the community to a free lecture by Professor Michael G. Hasel, PhD, titled "An Egyptian Scarab Seal of Thutmose III at Lachish" on Monday, September 22, at 7 p.m. in Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on campus. Hasel teaches Near Eastern studies and Archaeology classes and also serves as director of the Institute of Archaeology and Lynn H. Wood Archaeological Museum at Southern. He currently serves as co-director of the Fourth Expedition to Lachish, Israel. For streaming options and other information, visit southern.edu/southernevents.