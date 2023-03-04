Michael Menert

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

If you ever were going to purchase presale tickets... this would be the time because it's going to sell out quick!

We can't wait to host this amazing event!\

Michal Menert (born June 10, 1982) is a Polish-born American electronic music producer and the founder of Super Best Records. He was also the first artist on the Pretty Lights Music label and was an integral part of Pretty Lights, producing Pretty Lights debut album, Taking Up Your Precious Time as well as contributing to several tracks after his official departure from the project.

Doors at 9:00PM, Ages 21+ strictly enforced.

Presale tickets available or possible ticket availability at the door for $25.00.

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
