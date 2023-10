× Expand Contributed Michel Martin

The School of Journalism and Communication at Southern Adventist University welcomes Michel Martin of NPR’s Morning Edition for a discussion on “Making Sense of a Polarized World.” Join us in person or online on November 9 at 7 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center for this free event. Registration is required for those without a current Southern ID. Visit southern.edu/truth for more details.