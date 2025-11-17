× Expand The Signal The Signal

The Micro Wrestling Federation is a high-flying, professional wrestling promotion supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. Founded in 2000, the MWF is the longest running organization within the Little Person wrestling industry; no other company has performed in more events since our inception. The Micro Wrestling Federation has been imitated without success as we are the original “MICRO” professional wrestling organization.

Our reality show "Big Little Brawlers" aired on the Discovery Channel on January 9, 2024 at 10pm; you can watch episodes on Discovery, Discovery Plus, and Max. The Micro Wrestlers have been featured in Sports Illustrated Magazine, Country Music Television, and the WWE. There is no denying that the Micro Wrestling Federation is the number one Little Person wrestling organization on the planet - high-flying, body slamming, and off the top rope!