Mid-South Symphonic Band FREE Concert May the 4th Be with You

The Midsouth Symphonic Band invites you to a galactic high-seas adventure featuring the legendary music of John Williams—plus a special detour to the Caribbean! That’s right, we’re throwing in some Pirates of the Caribbean to make sure both Jedi and swashbucklers feel at home!

Celebrating our 35th season, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 70 dedicated musicians from the greater Chattanooga area. Under the leadership of Conductor Scotty Jones and Conductor Emeritus Jim Souders, the ensemble features performers skilled in brass, woodwind, and percussion instruments. These individuals come from diverse backgrounds and volunteer their time to share their musical talents with each other and the community.

🎭 COME IN COSTUME FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A PRIZE!

Dress as your favorite Star Wars or Pirates of the Caribbean character for a chance to win a prize even more valuable than Jack Sparrow’s compass (almost). Whether you’re a Jedi, a Sith, or just a really confused pirate who took a wrong turn at Tortuga, we welcome you!

free tickets

Admission is free! Donations are welcome and will support our future concerts and community outreach programs.

For more information, visit our website at www.midsouthsymphonicband.com or follow us on Facebook at Midsouth Symphonic Band Fans.