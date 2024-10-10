Mid-South Symphonic Band FREE Fall Concert

× Expand Midsouth Symphonic Band Midsouth Symphonic Band

Come and experience a delightful evening filled with a diverse selection of music, from classical masterpieces to contemporary favorites. Our talented musicians have been working hard to bring you a performance that will warm your heart and lift your spirits as we celebrate the beauty of the fall season.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is composed of 60 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Conductor Scotty Jones and Conductor Emeritus Jim Souders. These musicians on brass, woodwind, and percussion instruments have diverse backgrounds and volunteer their time and effort because they enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with you.

Highlights of the evening will include a medley of Benny Goodman tunes that will have you tapping your feet, some American classic hymns and patriotic medleys, and a grand finale you won’t want to miss.

Admission is free! Donations are welcome and will support our future concerts and community outreach programs.

Bring your family and friends, and enjoy an evening of music, community, and joy. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information, visit our website at midsouthsymphonicband.com or follow us on Facebook at Mid-South Symphonic Band Fans.