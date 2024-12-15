Mid-South Symphonic Band FREE Holiday Concert

× Expand Midsouth band Midsouth logo

The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host a Holiday concert on December 15th at 3 pm at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School 1850 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742. The concert is free and open to all ages of music fans.

The band will play a vibrant selection of Christmas songs. All your favorite tunes of the season will be in this Christmas concert plus some arrangements that you may have not yet heard.

Founded in 1990 the Mid-South Symphonic Band is composed of 60 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Conductor Scotty Jones and Conductor Emeritus Jim Souders. These musicians on brass, woodwind and percussion instruments have diverse backgrounds and volunteer their time and effort because they enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with you.

Details regarding the band may be found at midsouthsymphonicband.com and a full list of our songs on the program is listed there. Videos from prior concerts are also available to watch.

We look forward to seeing you a week before Christmas to share the joy of the season through some cheerful holiday music.

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!