Mid-South Symphonic Band holiday concert

The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host a Holiday concert on December 14th at 2 pm at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School 1850 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742. The concert is free and open to all ages of music fans.

Enjoy an afternoon filled with holiday cheer as we perform festive favorites and heartwarming classics that will get you into the spirit of the season. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, so bring your loved ones and celebrate the joy of Christmas with us through music!

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is composed of 80 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Conductor Scotty Jones and Conductor Emeritus Jim Souders. These musicians on brass, woodwind and percussion instruments have diverse backgrounds and volunteer their time and effort because they enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with you.