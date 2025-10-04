MidSouth Symphonic Band 35th anniversary concert

× Expand Midsouth MidSouth Logo

Join us for a spectacular afternoon as the Midsouth Symphonic Band celebrates its 35th anniversary with a free concert that promises to stir your soul and lift your spirits! This milestone event will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the beautiful Abba’s House in Hixson, Tennessee.

Under the direction of Scotty Jones, the Midsouth Symphonic Band continues its proud tradition of performing music for the Chattanooga area. All members of the band are dedicated volunteers, united by their passion for music and community. This celebratory concert will feature a dynamic program that honors the band’s rich history and vibrant future.

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the magic of symphonic music, this is a performance you won’t want to miss. Bring your family, invite your friends, and experience the power of live music in a welcoming and inspiring setting.

For more information, visit our website at www.midsouthsymphonicband.com or follow us on Facebook at Midsouth Symphonic Band Fans.