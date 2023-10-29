Midsouth Symphonic Band FREE concert

The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host a spring concert on October 29th at 3 pm at the Christ United Methodist Church 8645 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421. The concert is free to the public.

The band will play American band standards including pieces composed by Robert W Smith and Frank Ticheli.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is composed of 60 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of director Scotty Jones and director emeritus Jim Souders. This all volunteer organization includes musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. Please check us out at midsouthsymphonicband.com

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!

