They Might Be Giants

Alternative Rock

This show is 16+ only.

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS

THE BIG SHOW TOUR. Only 2025 area appearance!

An "Evening with” performance. 8 piece band.

3 horns. 2 sets. 0 openers. Starts early. Gets loud.

They Might Be Giants are in top form and back on the road with their ever-evolving show. Featuring songs from the earliest days of their Dial-A-Song service, through their platinum album Flood, all the way to their Grammy-nominated album BOOK; each night is its own distinct celebration of the band's singular songbook. Backed by their notorious live band now including a three-piece horn section, expect a spontaneous, sprawling, enthralling musical event unlike any other.