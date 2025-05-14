Migraine Secrets: Natural Relief for Chronic Headaches

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join Dr. Chris Collins for an empowering class that dives into Migraine Secrets by Dr. Brandon Brown—an accessible, root-cause approach to understanding and managing migraines naturally. In this session, you'll explore the most common triggers of chronic headaches—including neurological, structural, hormonal, and emotional factors—and walk away with practical tools to reduce their frequency and intensity.

Whether you’re newly struggling with migraines or have tried everything with little relief, this class offers fresh, holistic insights that can help you take back control of your health. Expect approachable science, real-world strategies, and a supportive space to learn and ask questions.

About the instructor:

Dr. Chris Collins is a holistic practitioner, women's health advocate, Chattanooga local liaison, and all around super-dad. He practices at The Specific Chiropractic Centers in the Northshore, and his passion for health goes beyond the spine and focuses on supporting the nervous system and helping clients create holistic healthy lifestyles. He is currently authoring his first book on how to help women reclaim their relationship with health.