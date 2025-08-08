× Expand Kat Friedmann Milele Roots at Songbirds on 8/8

Milele Roots, with their soulful performances and deep connection to Bob Marley's music, creates an unforgettable atmosphere that honors the legendary artist's spirit. The band's dedication to spreading positive messages and uplifting their audience makes the show what it is.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

Tickets: $12 ADV / $15 DOS