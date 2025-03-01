× Expand North River Family YMCA Military PT test competition promoting Livestrong at the YMCA

Get ready to show off your strength and endurance in our Military PT test competition at the North River Family YMCA!

This in-person event will test your strength and endurance in a friendly competition setting. Open to both members and non-members, this exciting event will be graded by local troops alongside our YMCA staff. It’s not only a fun challenge, but also a chance to support a great cause. All proceeds will benefit LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, a program dedicated to helping cancer survivors rebuild their strength after treatment. so whether you're a seasoned military member or just looking to challenge yourself, this event is for you. Come show off your skills and push yourself to new limits!

Date: March 1, 2025

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: North River Family YMCA

Don't miss out on this opportunity to compete and have fun with your community. See you there!