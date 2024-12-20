× Expand MACC Minecraft Holiday Camp

Whether you have work or need to get some Christmas shopping done, let us engage your child for the afternoon! Campers will start by completing challenges to develop and sharpen Minecraft skills. They will then work together to recreate the most magical place on Earth in Minecraft, complete with a haunted mansion, jungle cruise, and a thunder mountain roller coaster!

When: Friday, December 20th

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Where: Mountain Arts Community Center

Fee: $85

For: 2nd - 6th grade (Previous Minecraft

experience on any device)

What to Bring: A water bottle and snack.

(computer equipment will be provided)