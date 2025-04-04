A Minecraft Movie in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures A Minecraft Movie is coming to IMAX! See the world of Minecraft on the largest screen in town!

April 4 - 10

Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.