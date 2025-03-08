× Expand KELCURT Foundation Minerva's Masquerade

We are delighted to invite you to join us for Minerva’s Masquerade, an unforgettable evening of dinner, cocktails, live entertainment, and mystery—all in support of the KELCURT Foundation, Soddy-Daisy Community Library, KELCURT Farms, our food sustainability project, and the SDCL Read 20 program. This annual gala, being held at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in Chattanooga, TN, promises to be an enchanting night filled with excitement, intrigue, and a touch of drama!

The title Minerva’s Masquerade is inspired by our foundation’s blue barn owl mascot, Minerva, named after the Roman goddess of wisdom, scholarship, and strategy. It’s sure to be a night of smart fun and mystery, all in support of our important work in the community.

VIP Experience

For our sponsors and special guests, the evening will begin with a VIP Cocktail Hour starting at 5:00 p.m., featuring delicious hors d’oeuvres, champagne, and signature cocktails. Enjoy an exclusive live performance by jazz artist extraordinaire Clare Donohue and her band, joined by internationally renowned saxophonist Alan Wyatt. You’ll also get a first look at the silent and live auction items. It's the perfect way to start the night in style!

The Masquerade & Auction

Upon arrival, all guests may choose a beautiful masquerade mask to keep, adding an air of mystery to the evening. Each guest will also receive two drink tickets; sip on our signature Minerva Martini or explore other favorites at the bar. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase.

Our tables will be beautifully decorated with stunning, handcrafted literary-themed centerpieces—inspired by authors, books, and characters—that will be available for bid during our silent auction. These handcrafted pieces of book art, made from pages of beloved novels, will transform the room and immerse you in the magic of literature.

A Night of Entertainment

The gala doors will open at 6:oo p.m., where you'll be welcomed by the fantastic talent of rhythm and blues guitarist Tre Powell as you relax into the wonderful night ahead. At 6:30 p.m., savor a delectable dinner crafted by Apron Strings Catering.

Be sure to save room for dessert, as dinner is followed by our signature dessert table from Bond Girl Bakery. Honorary guest speakers will share inspiring stories and support for our cause. But beware—mysterious happenings may occur throughout the night, adding a thrilling twist to the evening!

During the evening, you’ll be invited to solve a murder mystery. It’s up to you to work with your fellow guests to solve the crime—if you dare!

Once the mystery is solved, Tre Powell returns to the stage to prepare you for an exciting live auction, where various unique items and experiences will be up for grabs.

Attire and Masks

The dress code for the evening is semi-formal or cocktail attire with a touch of whimsy! Masks will be provided, or bring your own, and come prepared for a night of elegant fun and mystery.

Your participation directly supports our vital work in the community to create lasting change. We look forward to welcoming you to this unforgettable evening of philanthropy, fun, and a hint of mystery.