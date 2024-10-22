Ming Wang to Present for Florence Oliver Anderson Lecture Series

Southern Adventist University welcomes Ming Wang, MD, PhD, to present a lecture on science and faith on Tuesday, October 22, at 8:30 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. This event is free to current Southern students, faculty, and staff. The cost for community guests and alumni is $30 per person if a continuing education certificate is requested. For additional information, visit southern.edu/nursing.

