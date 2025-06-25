Mira Lazuli and Joshua Songs at Cherry Street Tavern

× Expand Mira Lazuli Multi-instrumentalist Mira Lazuli

Mira Lazuli is an Algerian-Quebecois multi instrumentalist from Montreal where she studied classical and jazz. She writes songs about queer relationships, healing and self love that mix sapphic pop, disco and electronic music.

IG: @miralazuli

Joshua Songs has spent more than 20 years alternately living as a recluse and exposing himself musically to audiences all over the country. Playing in streets, bars, and at backyard brawls from Savannah to San Francisco, Las Vegas to New Orleans. His unique voice and surprising range give a haunting vulnerability to his stories of love, loss, and life on the road. With a voice equal parts gravel and glory, Joshua Songs belts a dark and dirty brand of folk blues. Songs has shared stages with acts like Nashville's Those Darlins, The Memphis Dawls, Bill Fox (Cleveland 80's power pop trio The Mice), Oakland troglodyte jugband Thee Hobo Gobbelins, and toured the southeast via Fat Possum Records in TheTwitches opening for Louisiana dark rocker Dax Riggs of Acid Bath fame.