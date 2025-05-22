Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning in IMAX!
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, Paramount Pictures
Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt for the deadliest and most dangerous mission of his life in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning! See it in IMAX!
May 22 – June 5
Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt
in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets.
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.