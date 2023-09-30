× Expand CLAY MILLER MISSION STONE — CONCRETE ART (HYPERTUFA)

Unlock the mysteries of working with a special concrete mix that can be formed into a multitude of items such as a decorative bowl, platter, or wall art, during this two-part workshop series (September 30th & October 14th) taught by Artist and Photographer Clay Miller.

Part-1 of this workshop will focus on mixing and molding of the special concrete mix for your Mission Stone Art (Hypertufa). You will then create your very own design, incorporating a Canna Lily leaf to create your wall art, vessel, bowl, or platter.

Part-2 will give you the opportunity to add your finishing touch to your unique creation. Clay will teach you how to add a color finish and glaze to your piece of art.