Mix & Mingle: “Love on Purpose” Business Launch Celebration

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join us for an inspiring evening as we celebrate the launch of two transformative initiatives: Dukes Up and Do What You Love!

Join us for an inspiring evening as we celebrate the launch of two transformative initiatives: Dukes Up by Shaun and Marckita Wilkes, and Do What You Love by Rebecca Love. This special event is designed to empower couples and uplift singles, fostering connections and community.

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM 8:00 PM

Location: The Chattery, 231 Broad Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Tickets: $30

Event Highlights:

• Live Jazz Music: Enjoy performances by The Velvet Chair’s 3-piece jazz band.

• Signature Mocktails: Savor unique creations by Daisy Q’s.

• Poetry Reading: Experience heartfelt poetry by Marckita’s daughter, Talor Imán.

• Interactive Panel Discussions: Engage in conversations on topics such as:

Dating with Purpose

Red Flags vs. Green Flags

Keeping the Spark Alive

Best and Worst Dating Advice

Love Languages in Action

• Debate: Should a First Date Be Planned or Spontaneous?

• Games & Activities: Participate in fun games designed to foster connections.

• Local Vendors: Explore offerings from select local businesses.

This event is in partnership with The Chattery, a nonprofit providing fun, affordable and accessible learning for adults.

About the Initiatives:

Dukes Up: Founded by Shaun and Marckita Wilkes, Dukes Up aims to empower, encourage, and motivate couples to fight for a healthy and happy marriage through transparency and experience. They organize monthly activities to keep couples engaged.

Do What You Love: Created by Rebecca Love, this initiative focuses on motivating and impacting singles to recognize their priceless gifts, encouraging them to live confidently and purposefully.

Host:Karen Collins of The Velvet Chair Experience

Come be a part of this empowering evening, connect with like-minded individuals, and support the launch of these impactful initiatives.