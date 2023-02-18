Mixed Media Artist Demo with Linda Kerlin

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Linda Kerlin is an exhibiting artist in River Gallery's January-February exhibit!

Watch Linda work and learn more about her process this Saturday from 1-3pm!

