Mixed Media Artist Demo with Linda Kerlin

Linda Kerlin
Easter - 1
"Depth of Lake Louisa"
Linda Kerlin is an exhibiting artist in River Gallery's January-February exhibit!
Watch Linda work and learn more about her process this Saturday from 1-3pm!
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Linda Kerlin
"Depth of Lake Louisa"
Linda Kerlin is an exhibiting artist in River Gallery's January-February exhibit!
Watch Linda work and learn more about her process this Saturday from 1-3pm!
Art & Exhibitions Politics & ActivismA Sense of Place: Memories of Chattanooga
-
Parties & Clubs Talks & ReadingsFresh Out the Shoebox Open Mic Poetry Session
-
Comedy Theater & Dance"Boeing Boeing"
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicSongwriters Stage 2023
-
Theater & DanceLatin Night!
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningHoward Finster Before He Painted: Wood Creations from the 50s to 70s
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenWinter Pruning Basics
-
Concerts & Live MusicCroctopuss and Sunsap
-
Art & ExhibitionsBrushes and Brunch
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkLisa Reeves
-
Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsAsk an Adviser at Southern Adventist University Part 3
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicTN Songwriters Week Showcase
-
Food & Drinkgreen|spaces Green Drinks
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.