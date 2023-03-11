Mixed-Media Demo with Janet Eskridge

Janet Eskridge
Neutral Modern Dreams Workshop Event Invite Instagram Post - 1
"Dream Boat"
Join us this Saturday as we welcome artist Janet Eskridge to the gallery for a mixed-media demonstration!
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
