You're cordially invited to the grand opening of Mo Lemonade Cafe on Saturday, July 12th, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The event will be held at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, located at 5704 Marlin Road, Chattanooga, TN.

Join us for an evening celebrating our launch, featuring a curated selection of local culinary partners.:

-Soul Que Barbecue

-Nola Girls Gumbo

-C&C Candy

-Down Home Bakes

Additionally, the Big Country Smoke Cigar Bus will be present for those interested in their offerings.

We look forward to welcoming you to Mo Lemonade Cafe!