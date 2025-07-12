Mo Lemonade Cafe
Grand Opening
You're cordially invited to the grand opening of Mo Lemonade Cafe on Saturday, July 12th, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The event will be held at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, located at 5704 Marlin Road, Chattanooga, TN.
Join us for an evening celebrating our launch, featuring a curated selection of local culinary partners.:
-Soul Que Barbecue
-Nola Girls Gumbo
-C&C Candy
-Down Home Bakes
Additionally, the Big Country Smoke Cigar Bus will be present for those interested in their offerings.
We look forward to welcoming you to Mo Lemonade Cafe!