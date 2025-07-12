Mo Lemonade Cafe

You're cordially invited to the grand opening of Mo Lemonade Cafe on Saturday, July 12th, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The event will be held at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, located at 5704 Marlin Road, Chattanooga, TN.

Join us for an evening celebrating our launch, featuring a curated selection of local culinary partners.:

-Soul Que Barbecue

-Nola Girls Gumbo

-C&C Candy

-Down Home Bakes

Additionally, the Big Country Smoke Cigar Bus will be present for those interested in their offerings.

We look forward to welcoming you to Mo Lemonade Cafe!

Business & Career, Food & Drink, Markets
423-313-6326
