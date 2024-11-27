Moana 2 in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

“Moana 2” reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

Nov. 27 at 3:45 PM & 5:45 PM

Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at 3:45 PM & 5:45 PM

Dec. 2-5 at 6:15 PM

Dec. 6 at 3:45 PM

Dec. 7-8 at 3:45 PM & 5:45 PM

Dec. 9-12 at 6:15 PM

